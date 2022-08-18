ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Following Basquiat raid, Orlando Museum of Art convenes task force to raise standards for exhibit acquisition

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 7:22 pm

click to enlarge Following Basquiat raid, Orlando Museum of Art convenes task force to raise standards for exhibit acquisition
Photo by Macbeth Studio/courtesy OMA


The Orlando Museum of Art is moving forward after a tumultuous few months that saw the museum raided over the exhibition of seemingly counterfeit art and the cancellation of a planned satellite campus.

The museum shared that they are convening a task force to examine their standards for bringing in and putting on exhibitions. The overhaul is in response to the failed Basquiat exhibition "Heroes & Monsters." Under the stewardship of now ex-director Aaron De Groft, the museum appeared to ignore questions about the authenticity of the exhibit, which would have been a coup for the museum had the artwork been genuine.

The exhibit claimed to showcase a series of never-before-seen paintings from late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Art experts  raised doubts and the supposed original purchaser of the artwork told FBI investigators that he had never met the artist. The paintings were seized by authorities and De Groft was ousted. The task force appears to be a small step toward rebuilding trust in OMA's exhibitions.

Related
"He didn't."

Heroes and monsters: Orlando Museum of Art has a lot of cleanup ahead after the collapse of the Basquiat scam


"The Task Force has engaged an independent outside law firm to assist with examining oversight procedures for the review and approval process of exhibitions,” said OMA trustee  Mark Elliott in a press release. “We will also seek to identify ways to strengthen stewardship of OMA’s expanding permanent collection."

OMA also announced the return of a familiar face to serve as interim director.  Dr. Luder Whitlock will once again serve in the role, while the museum seeks out a permanent replacement.

"We are taking some pretty definite steps,” said Dr. Whitlock of the plan for OMA. “We want to put the past behind us.”

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns

These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns
Current, former teachers explain Orange County's teacher shortage

Current, former teachers explain Orange County's teacher shortage
At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns

These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns
Current, former teachers explain Orange County's teacher shortage

Current, former teachers explain Orange County's teacher shortage
At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns

These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns
Current, former teachers explain Orange County's teacher shortage

Current, former teachers explain Orange County's teacher shortage
At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

Trending

Campaign ad accuses Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz of being FBI informant in Mar-a-Lago raid

By Alex Galbraith

Campaign ad accuses Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz of being FBI informant in Mar-a-Lago raid

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — under investigation for potential sex crimes — voted against reauthorizing a human trafficking bill

By Colin Wolf

Both Sabatini and Matt Gaetz have ties to former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

Infowars huckster Alex Jones backs Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump in presidential election

By Colin Wolf

Infowars huckster Alex Jones backs Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump in presidential election

Real estate, landlord groups sue to block Orange County rent control ballot initiative

By Alex Galbraith

You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

Also in News

Infowars huckster Alex Jones backs Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump in presidential election

By Colin Wolf

Infowars huckster Alex Jones backs Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump in presidential election

Florida Board of Education to review all LGBTQ support guides in state schools

By News Service of Florida

Florida Board of Education to review all LGBTQ support guides in state schools

Campaign ad accuses Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz of being FBI informant in Mar-a-Lago raid

By Alex Galbraith

Campaign ad accuses Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz of being FBI informant in Mar-a-Lago raid

Florida state attorney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis after being removed for stance on 15-week abortion ban

By Alex Galbraith

Florida state attorney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis after being removed for stance on 15-week abortion ban
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us