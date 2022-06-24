VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

FBI raids Orlando Museum of Art, seizes paintings from troubled 'Heroes and Monsters' Basquiat exhibition

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 2:08 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MACBETH STUDIO/COURTESY OMA
Photo by Macbeth Studio/courtesy OMA

FBI agents raided Orlando Museum of Art early Friday, seizing over two dozen paintings that made up the controversial Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat, The Thaddeus Mumford, Jr. Venice Collection  exhibition, purported to be lost works by iconic artist Jean-Michael Basquiat.

The move came mere days before the the troubled Heroes was set to sputter to an early end — almost a year early, in fact — and travel to Italy. (Which leads us to muse idly, how many times have paintings in a museum been considered a 'flight risk' by the feds?)

According to a report in the Orlando Sentinel, an FBI team descended on the museum early Friday and bundled off the Heroes paintings, though no arrests were made, according to an OMA spokesperson. The museum was closed to the public during the raid.

The Heroes & Monsters collection of "lost Basquiat works" was intended as a grand coup for the Orlando Museum of Art, but things soured almost immediately after the opening.

The New York Times published a bombshell report questioning the veracity of the art. OMA head Dr. Aaron de Groft has remained adamant that the works are legitimate. But then the NYT published a second report about an ongoing FBI Art Crimes investigation — with subpoenas issued — around these paintings.

OW  then looked into the two owners of these lost works — Michael William Force and John Leo Mangan III — and found a history of shady dealings.

"When I saw the images I knew they were fake," said an artist and close friend of Basquiat to OW on condition of anonymity, "but no one asked me that."

We'll have more on this story as it develops.



Arts + Culture Slideshows

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot
Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon

