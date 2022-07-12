Art expert who questioned Orlando Museum of Art's Basquiat exhibit gives her side of the story

click to enlarge OMA image credit: Jean-Michel Basquiat, "Untitled (Boxer)," (1982). Matte acrylic, wax crayon and paint stick on corrugated cardboard, 25 3⁄4 x 20 3⁄4 inches. Basquiat Venice Collection Group One of the works painted on cardboard shows a message on the back: “Align top of FedEx Shipping Label here.” But the font and ink color were not used by FedEx until after the artist’s death.

I was not tasked with researching the provenance of the works, nor was I asked to provide an appraisal. Instead, I provided two confidential and tentative reports for the collectors, which were expressly not to be used or relied upon by third parties (including for authentication

purposes) and could not be disseminated without my prior written consent," she said. "In these reports, I rejected 9 works outright. I concluded that 11 works 'could be' Basquiat’s based solely on a review of photographs while reserving the right to amend my opinion upon an in-person inspection, which was never provided. Finally, I determined that possibly 7 works “may be” his, with the caveat, that I was relying on evidence from other experts in handwriting and materials/condition... Both reports also clearly stated that they “are in no way intended to substitute for a certification of authenticity by the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat."







In the FBI affidavit that was revealed



Likewise, Saggesse maintained that she has always found the paintings to be likely forgeries.

In the FBI affidavit that was revealed following a raid on the Orlando Museum of Art , other people in the orbit of the artworks repeatedly refuted claims that the artworks were from Basquiat. The supposed original purchaser of the artworks from Basquiat told federal agents that he had never met the famed artist and had never claimed that they were made by him.Likewise, Saggesse maintained that she has always found the paintings to be likely forgeries.



