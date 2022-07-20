VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Joe Biden to visit Orlando for first time as president on Monday

By on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 4:55 pm

Joe Biden to visit Orlando for first time as president on Monday
Photo courtesy Joe Biden/Facebook

President Joe Biden will be in Orlando on Monday to speak to a conference of Black law enforcement officers.

The White House announced the visit today, marking his first trip to Central Florida since winning the 2020 election. Biden will address the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) during their annual meeting. The conference is being held at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel.

Biden will follow up his Orlando stop with another Central Florida event, stopping off at a DNC gathering in Tampa. The last week has been full of visits from prominent Democrats, with Kamala Harris visiting the area last week and several national names heading down to Tampa for a Democratic Party conference.

The latter was followed up with announcements that Orlando Rep. and Senate candidate Val Demings contracted COVID-19. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also came down with coronavirus after attending the event.




 

Alex Galbraith

