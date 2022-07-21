VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By on Thu, Jul 21, 2022 at 11:03 am

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Photo courtesy Joe Biden/Facebook

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

That news comes from the White House on Thursday. Biden's diagnoses comes shortly after several Democratic Party leaders tested positive for coronavirus following a Tampa conference. Biden was expected to visit Central Florida on Monday for the first time since being elected president, but that trip is likely cancelled.

White House officials said the president was vaccinated and has been boosted several times. They are treating him with Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug that has proven effective in preventing severe coronavirus cases among high-risk patients. They report that his symptoms are currently mild.

The White House said Biden “will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Former President Donald Trump was hospitalized with coronavirus complications during his term, though antiviral treatments helped to shorten his stay.

