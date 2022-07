Orlando Rep. Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Val Demings/Facebook

I’ve tested positive for COVID and am currently isolating with mild symptoms. Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay safe. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) July 18, 2022

US House Rep. Val Demings has tested positive for COVID-19.The former Orlando police chief and current congressional representative announced that she had contracted coronavirus on Twitter. The news came after Demings spoke at a Democratic Party gala in Tampa over the weekend.Demings spoke to the party faithful as part of her ongoing bid to unseat Senator Marco Rubio . She is the obvious frontrunner for the Democratic Party ticket against the long-sitting senator. If she were to be successful, Demings would break the all-Republican delegation that currently represents Florida in the upper chamber.