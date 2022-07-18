Orlando Rep. Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19

US House Rep. Val Demings has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former Orlando police chief and current congressional representative announced that she had contracted coronavirus on Twitter. The news came after Demings spoke at a Democratic Party gala in Tampa over the weekend.
Demings spoke to the party faithful as part of her ongoing bid to unseat Senator Marco Rubio. She is the obvious frontrunner for the Democratic Party ticket against the long-sitting senator. If she were to be successful, Demings would break the all-Republican delegation that currently represents Florida in the upper chamber.
I’ve tested positive for COVID and am currently isolating with mild symptoms. Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay safe.— Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) July 18, 2022