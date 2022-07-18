VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Rep. Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19

By on Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 1:33 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY VAL DEMINGS/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Val Demings/Facebook

US House Rep. Val Demings has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Orlando police chief and current congressional representative announced that she had contracted coronavirus on Twitter. The news came after Demings spoke at a Democratic Party gala in Tampa over the weekend.

Demings spoke to the party faithful as part of her ongoing bid to unseat Senator Marco Rubio. She is the obvious frontrunner for the Democratic Party ticket against the long-sitting senator. If she were to be successful, Demings would break the all-Republican delegation that currently represents Florida in the upper chamber.

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

