Group withdraws plans to build golf courses at Florida State Parks, but questions remain

The state still hasn't updated its plan to hear public comments

By on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 at 4:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jonathan Dickinson State Park - Photo via Shutterstock
Photo via Shutterstock
Jonathan Dickinson State Park
There’s not a lot out there about Tuskegee Dunes, but the group has withdrawn controversial plans to build golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

The news arrived over the weekend, hours after Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) cited “overwhelming interest” in announcing plans to reschedule meetings about development at state parks.

“We did not understand the local community landscape and appreciate the clarity. We will not pursue building in the beloved [park],” Tuskegee Dunes — which claimed that it was going to donate proceeds from the golf courses to “support military and first responders’ families” — told Florida Trident.

Over the last five days, environmentalists, and really anyone who appreciates wild Florida, has been up in arms after the DeSantis administration announced proposals to develop nine Florida State Parks. As previously reported, pickleball and disc golf courses are proposed for Hillsborough River State Park and Honeymoon Island, while parks north of the Bay area are targeted for more extreme development.

Proposals for Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County, in part, call for not just pickleball and disc golf, but a 350-room hotel. A “lodge” of the same size is proposed at the panhandle’s Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. Martin County’s Dickinson State Park was targeted for three golf courses.

But reporter Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times asked state officials if Sunday's news meant that DEP was abandoning the idea of golf courses altogether or just involvement from Tuskegee Dunes. The state did not respond as of last night, and DEP has also not said if there are any other changes to plans at parks where “lodges,” pickleball and disc golf have been proposed.

There’s also been no update on the rescheduled meetings originally set for Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Last Friday, after the state postponed the public meetings, Ryan Smart, Executive Director of the nonprofit Florida Springs Council, told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay he would remain concerned “until all the proposals are dead, buried, and forgotten.”
The Palm Beach Post noted that the website TuskegeeDunesFoundation.com on Sunday had only a note saying it is "launching soon." On Monday, the website included a statement about its proposal withdrawal.

The Palm Beach Post added that Ryan E. Matthews lobbies on behalf of Tuskegee Dunes Foundation, which shares an Oklahoma address with another veterans group, Folds of Honor.

Last year, Folds of Honor lobbied Florida lawmakers about building a golf course on Dickinson State Park, according to TBT.

Matthews spent four months in 2017 as interim secretary of DEP under former Gov. Rick Scott, six years after the former governor had to back down from plans to build an RV park at Honeymoon Island.

Over the weekend, activists lined the streets outside state parks, urging lawmakers to reject proposals to develop. On A1A in North Florida, a line stretched on both sides of the entrance to Anastasia State Park.

Smart, from the Florida Springs Council, was also at the Anastasia island protest where he was in awe of hundreds of people defying partisanship to protect the state park.

“Almost every car and truck that passed by was honking in support. I haven't seen anything like it in more than a decade of environmental advocacy,” he said.

This story first appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Ray Roa

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Miami airport car rental agency hired Orlando union busting firm to obstruct organizing effort

By McKenna Schueler

Miami airport car rental agency hired Orlando union busting firm to obstruct organizing effort

Disney World would cross the line by removing Muppets from the parks

By Chelsea Zukowski

Disney World would cross the line by removing Muppets from the parks

Florida kicks off another sales-tax holiday ahead of peak hurricane season

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida and Kendal Asbury

Florida kicks off another sales-tax holiday ahead of peak hurricane season

Florida faculty union pushes back at state directive to review courses for 'antisemitic material' and 'anti-Israeli' bias

By News Service of Florida

Florida faculty union pushes back at state directive to review courses for 'antisemitic material' and 'anti-Israeli' bias

Mormon church wants to annex over 50,000 acres of land into Orlando

By News Service of Florida

Mormon church wants to annex over 50,000 acres of land into Orlando

Orlando's Lake Eola Park welcomes six new swan residents

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando's Lake Eola Park welcomes six new swan residents

Miami airport car rental agency hired Orlando union busting firm to obstruct organizing effort

By McKenna Schueler

Miami airport car rental agency hired Orlando union busting firm to obstruct organizing effort

Here's where you can turn in your campaign signs in the Orlando area for recycling

By Matthew Moyer

Recycle this sign!
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us