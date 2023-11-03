Former U.S. attorneys general back DeSantis in ousting Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell

The brief accused Worrell of not enforcing 'entire categories of laws that did not comport with her policy preferences'

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 7:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Former U.S. attorneys general back DeSantis in ousting Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell
screengrab via CNN/Twitter
Four former U.S. attorneys general filed a brief Thursday at the Florida Supreme Court backing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to suspend Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell.

The friend-of-the-court brief, filed by former Attorney General Edwin Meese, former Attorney General Michael Mukasey, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Attorney General William Barr, accused Worrell of “prosecutorial abdication of duties” and not enforcing “entire categories of laws that did not comport with her policy preferences.”

DeSantis on Aug. 9 issued an executive order suspending Worrell, a Democrat who was elected in 2020 in the 9th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Orange and Osceola counties.

Worrell filed a petition at the Supreme Court in an attempt to get her job back and argued that DeSantis did not have a legal basis for the suspension.

The four former attorneys general, who worked in Republican administrations, said in Thursday’s brief that the Supreme Court should reject the petition.

“Ms. Worrell failed to protect the people of the Ninth Circuit by outright refusing to prosecute broad swaths of cases in direct contravention of the law,” the brief said.
Related
Florida sheriffs back DeSantis in ousting Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell

Florida sheriffs back DeSantis in ousting Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell: The sheriffs association made almost-identical accusations as those in DeSantis' executive order

“That most certainly constitutes neglect and incompetence at such a level to justify — and, indeed, to require — the governor’s suspension order.”

But Worrell has disputed allegations that she did not properly carry out her job.

“Ms. Worrell was elected to serve as state attorney, not the governor,” the petition said. “Mere disagreement between a governor and a state attorney about where within the lawful range of discretion that discretion should be exercised falls far short of the constitutionally required showing of neglect of duty or incompetence.”

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case Dec. 6.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

OnePulse backtracks on refunding donations for its now-scrapped Orlando Pulse museum

By McKenna Schueler

The museum project by OnePulse has been scrapped, but donors aren't getting their money back.

Gov. DeSantis, elections officials push back on Florida's felon voting lawsuit

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis, elections officials push back on Florida's felon voting lawsuit

Seminole Tribe of Florida will introduce sports betting at casinos next month

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Seminole Tribe of Florida will introduce sports betting at casinos next month

Universal Orlando offers holiday ticket deal for Florida residents

By Chloe Greenberg

Universal Orlando offers holiday ticket deal for Florida residents

Also in News

Florida Senator Rick Scott endorses Trump over DeSantis for president

By News Service of Florida

Florida Senator Rick Scott endorses Trump over DeSantis for president

Gov. DeSantis, elections officials push back on Florida's felon voting lawsuit

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis, elections officials push back on Florida's felon voting lawsuit

Seminole Tribe of Florida will introduce sports betting at casinos next month

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Seminole Tribe of Florida will introduce sports betting at casinos next month

Florida law making gun carry permits optional leads to dramatic drop in safety classes

By Jack Lemnus, Fresh Take Florida

Florida law making gun carry permits optional leads to dramatic drop in safety classes
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us