Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

By on Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 3:01 pm

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/TYRE SAMPSON
Facebook/Tyre Sampson

Never bet that a story in Florida can't get stranger.

While we are still awaiting the results of an investigation into the tragic accident that led to the death of a 14-year-old at Orlando's Icon Park, there's been plenty of development around the news. First, the leader of a vigil for Tyre Sampson at the park who claimed to be Sampson's cousin was outed by the family as an unknown person. Now, the family is saying yet another person used the Missouri teen's death for clout.

The Sampson family refuted claims made by Florida rapper YK Osiris, who said that he donated $15,000 to completely cover the funeral costs of Tyre, who fell from the 430-foot tall drop tower last month in a horrific scene that was captured on video.  The Jacksonville artist, whose given name is Osiris Williams, shared a screen recording purporting to show the donation through GoFundMe.

Sampson's family members countered this story in various social media posts. Sampson's mother and brother said the donation was fake in a post widely shared by gossip site The Shade Room. A man reported to be Sampson's  brother accused Osiris of "clout chasin'" on Facebook and said the top donation to the entire GoFundMe was $500. 

Osiris appeared to respond in an Instagram Story.

“Why me? I’m not even that type of person fr," he wrote. "I will never play around like that NEVER.”

Osiris also shared that there might be a delay on GoFundMe's part when processing a large donation.





Alex Galbraith

