Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

Never bet that a story in Florida can't get stranger.
While we are still awaiting the results of an investigation
into the tragic accident that led to the death of a 14-year-old
at Orlando's Icon Park, there's been plenty of development around the news. First, the leader of a vigil
for Tyre Sampson at the park who claimed to be Sampson's cousin was outed by the family as an unknown person
. Now, the family is saying yet another person used the Missouri teen's death for clout.
The Sampson family refuted claims
made by Florida rapper YK Osiris, who said that he donated $15,000 to completely cover the funeral costs of Tyre, who fell from the 430-foot tall drop tower
last month in a horrific scene that was captured on video. The Jacksonville artist, whose given name is Osiris Williams, shared a screen recording purporting to show the donation through GoFundMe.
Sampson's family members countered this story in various social media posts. Sampson's mother and brother said the donation was fake in a post widely shared by gossip site The Shade Room
. A man reported to be
Sampson's brother accused Osiris of "clout chasin'" on Facebook
and said the top donation to the entire GoFundMe was $500.
Osiris appeared to respond in an Instagram Story.
“Why me? I’m not even that type of person fr," he wrote. "I will never play around like that NEVER.”
Osiris also shared that there might be a delay on GoFundMe's part when processing a large donation.
–
