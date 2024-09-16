Pom Pom's to close after nearly 20 years in Orlando's Milk District

The long-beloved 'teahouse and sandwicheria' will close its doors in the first week of October

By on Mon, Sep 16, 2024 at 11:30 am

Photo via Pom Pom's Teahouse and Sandwicheria/Facebook
Longstanding sandwich spot Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria will close its Milk District outpost next month, after nearly 20 years of business.

Owner Pom Moongauklang announced in a Monday morning social media post the restaurant will close its doors by Friday, Oct. 4.

"Over the past 20 years, I have been involved in the Orlando culinary scene and created multiple concepts (Pom Pom's, Tako Cheena, Mr. Sister's menu, and pop-ups inside FinnHenry's and Savoy). You've been with me throughout this journey, and I appreciate your love and support. Now, I'm returning to my roots of innovation and consultation and moving into the next phase of my career," Moongauklang wrote.

Pom Pom's encourages guests to visit the eatery during off times, or anytime after 3 p.m., so that "other small business neighbors could thrive."

Pom Pom's opened in 2005 and has since become a staple eatery in Orlando. It's known for "East Meets West" themed sandwiches, unique salads, sides and teas, with an entire menu under $16. The Mama Ling-Ling's Thanksgiving sandwich has won multiple awards, and the restaurant regularly wins or places in Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando® readers poll for best late-night dining, best teahouse, best curbside service, best sandwich, best lunch and more.

What's next in store for Moongauklang is not yet known, but this won't be the end of her culinary reign in town. An announcement of her next concept and creation is coming soon, the post reads.
