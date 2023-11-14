Moso Nori, a concept by James Beard Award finalist Henry Moso, is coming to Winter Park

The chef-owner of Kabooki Sushi launches a new restaurant specializing in hand rolls

By on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 3:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge City Place Winter Park - ACRE Commercial Real Estate
ACRE Commercial Real Estate
City Place Winter Park
Three-time James Beard Award nominee and 2023 finalist for Best Chef South Henry Moso is expanding his empire.

The man behind Kabooki Sushi in Colonialtown and Dr. Phillips, will open a hand roll bar serving a variety of temaki in Winter Park next summer, following a six- to eight-month buildout.

GDP, the firm behind such fetching venues as Tori Tori, The Moderne and Haan Coffee, will design the 2,456-square-foot space.

click to enlarge Henry Moso at the 2023 James Beard Awards
Henry Moso at the 2023 James Beard Awards
Moso Nori will move into the space vacated by Bitebound in the City Place complex at 1100 S. Orlando Ave. and feature an island bar with 30+ seats, where Moso and his chefs will serve cylindrical rolls fashioned from premium roasted Japanese nori and filled with everything from dry-aged fish to foie gras to vegetables.

Moso says the hand rolls will range in price from $5-$12. Sake, beer, wine and sake-based cocktails will also be served.

Hand roll bars are poised to open all over the city in the coming months, with Sushi Saint, a concept from Soseki's Michael Collantes, having already opened downtown at 400 Pittman St., and Mao Mao, a Korean hand roll restaurant from Susuru and Juju's Lewis Lin, slated to open sometime next year on Palm Parkway.

Should Moso Nori prove successful, Moso will expand the concept throughout the city, and possibly the state.

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Natsu Omakase sushi concept to open in downtown Orlando’s North Quarter

By Grayson Keglovic

Natsu Omakase sushi concept to open in downtown Orlando’s North Quarter

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

By Chloe Greenberg

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

Mid Drive Dive, new concept from longtime East End Market tenants, to open next year in Orlando

By Chloe Greenberg

Mid Drive Dive, new concept from longtime East End Market tenants, to open next year in Orlando

Black Restaurant Week returns to Orlando starting Friday, Nov. 10

By Matthew Moyer

Nikki's Place is one of the Orlando spots featured in Black Restaurant Week

Also in Food + Drink

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

By Chloe Greenberg

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

By Faiyaz Kara

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

Caravan Uzbek and Turkish Cuisine transports Central Asia's crossroads fare to Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Caravan Uzbek and Turkish Cuisine transports Central Asia's crossroads fare to Orlando

Orlando outpost of KungFu Kitchen dazzles down by Disney

By Faiyaz Kara

Green veggie dumplings
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us