Moso Nori, a concept by James Beard Award finalist Henry Moso, is coming to Winter Park

ACRE Commercial Real Estate
City Place Winter Park
Three-time James Beard Award nominee and 2023 finalist for Best Chef South
Henry Moso is expanding his empire.
The man behind Kabooki Sushi in Colonialtown
and Dr. Phillips
, will open a hand roll bar serving a variety of temaki in Winter Park next summer, following a six- to eight-month buildout.
GDP, the firm behind such fetching venues as Tori Tori, The Moderne and Haan Coffee
, will design the 2,456-square-foot space.
Henry Moso at the 2023 James Beard Awards
Moso Nori will move into the space vacated by Bitebound in the City Place complex at 1100 S. Orlando Ave. and feature an island bar with 30+ seats, where Moso and his chefs will serve cylindrical rolls fashioned from premium roasted Japanese nori and filled with everything from dry-aged fish to foie gras to vegetables.
Moso says the hand rolls will range in price from $5-$12. Sake, beer, wine and sake-based cocktails will also be served.
Hand roll bars are poised to open all over the city in the coming months, with Sushi Saint, a concept from Soseki's Michael Collantes, having already opened downtown at 400 Pittman St
., and Mao Mao, a Korean hand roll restaurant
from Susuru and Juju's Lewis Lin, slated to open sometime next year on Palm Parkway.
Should Moso Nori prove successful, Moso will expand the concept throughout the city, and possibly the state.