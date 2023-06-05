Orlando chef Henry Moso falls short of winning a James Beard Award

Hopes were high for Kabooki Sushi chef/owner Henry Moso to win a James Beard Award Monday night at the Lyric Opera in Chicago but, alas, the 31-year-old chef fell just short of the honor.
Natalia Vallejo, of Cocina al Fondo in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was named Best Chef: South, a region that also includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. Vallejo is the first chef from Puerto Rico to win a James Beard Award.
click to enlarge
James Beard Awards via Eater/YouTube
Chef Natalia Vallejo
Moso became Orlando's very first James Beard Award finalist
when the shortlist for Best Chef: South was announced in March. He says that while he didn't win the hardware, he remains undeterred in being on the leading edge of gastronomy.
"I'm just honored to be a finalist for a James Beard Award, and I want to congratulate Natalia and all the nominees. This is a reminder for me to continue to work hard and keep pushing the boundaries of culinary innovation. With my team, we'll keep creating unforgettable dining experiences that delight and inspire."
The Best Chef: South category wasn't without its far share of drama this year as nominee Timothy Hontzas of Johnny's Restaurant in Homewood, Alabama, was reportedly deemed ineligible for an award
this year for violating the foundation's code of ethics. The decision resulted in the resignation of two judges on the voting body
.
Hontzas, nevertheless, was listed as a nominee during the awards ceremony.
The full list of James Beard Award winners can be found here
.
_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter