World-class food hall Shoma Bazaar to open in South Eola in 2026; Soseki’s Michael Collantes opens handroll bar

Miami-based developer Shoma Group will debut Shoma Bazaar inside their 550 Shoma project at 550 Mariposa St. in South Eola. The food hall-like bazaar is being dubbed "a world-class culinary and beverage destination" combining "some of Orlando's best culinary talent." Completion of 550 Shoma is expected to be sometime in 2026 ...

Sushi Saint, a handroll bar and sushi lounge by Soseki's Michael Collantes, will open in the Brew Theory Marketplace space at 400 Pittman St. later this month. Lwin Siss, former executive chef of Komodo Miami, will head up the kitchen ...

Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Café, the Toronto-based Japanese pancake house, has opened its first stateside outpost at 2008 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50 ...

Rosso Coffee Bar has left the Marketplace at Avalon Park and moved into the space formerly occupied by Japanese coffee house La Kuma at 840 E. State Road 434 in Longwood.

DoveCote Restaurant (formerly DoveCote Brasserie) is moving from its current downtown location on the ground floor of the old Bank of America building at 390 S. Orange Ave. The new location will be revealed "in the coming months," according to a press release, but owner/managing partner Rob Tazioli added he wants to "build an inclusive community space for large and small gatherings that reflect the diversity and rich culture of Orlando." In 2021, the restaurant filed a lawsuit against its landlord, SWVP, for racial discrimination, alleging the landlord wanted to evict DoveCote for hosting Black- and Hispanic-geared events. Then, last week, the restaurant itself came under fire for allegedly discriminating against Black customers, who say they were told to leave after exceeding a time limit on their table.

Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe, the late-night Hong Kong-style diner by John Zhao (YH Seafood Clubhouse) opening in the old King Crab Shack building at 2021 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50, is getting a name change and a concept tweak. It will now be called Bakery 1908 and serve a full roster of steamed, pan-fried and soup dumplings, as well as a rotation of dim sum items, coffee and boba. Look for it open at the end of the month. Zhao is partnering with a bakery established in Taiwan in 1908, thus the name. Zhao will also open international big-city ramen chain Kyuramen inside the University Shoppes near UCF next month.