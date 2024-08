Domu founder Sonny Nguyen will open Rion’s Ocean Room and Gyukatsu Rose inside East End Market

click to enlarge Sonny Nguyen Hawaiian poke

click to enlarge Small Food Group Sonny Nguyen (L) and East End Market Director of Operations Ashley Coggins (R) in front of Skyebird Juice Bar

click to enlarge Sonny Nguyen Takeout poke from Tamura's in Honolulu

click to enlarge Skyebird Juice Bar (via Facebook) Counter seating at Skyebird Juice Bar

East End Market has seen numerous concepts come and go in its 11-year existence in Audubon Park, and the food and retail hub is about to go through another transformation.In May, we told you that Domu, Tori Tori and Edoboy founder, Sonny Nguyen, would be launching Rion's Ocean Room and Gyukatsu Rose, a two-in-one concept specializing in poke by the pound and fried wagyu cutlets . A location wasn't revealed but, as you can probably guess, it's East End Market.The two concepts will take over the counter space that Skyebird Juice Bar occupied since the day East End Market opened in 2013. Skyebird closed July 21 with owner Elizabeth Key citing family and other business commitments as deciding factors."As discussions about the future of the Skyebird space began, it became clear that we had a unique opportunity to evolve East End Market in a dynamic way," says Ashley Coggins, Director of Operations for East End Market. "We are excited for this new chapter."Named after Nguyen's first-born daughter, Rion's Ocean Room will launch in late-October/early November as a walk-up/takeout-only operation and use the space closest to Gideon's Bakehouse. Construction is expected to start right away. Rion's will offer 8-12 varieties of freshly prepared poke by the pound, half-pound and quarter-pound in spicy, shoyu and Hawaiian (sea salt and sweet onions) varieties with the option to enjoy it with plantain chips, tortilla chips or over a bed of rice."We are trying to break the mold of the build-a-bowl concept that most people are accustomed to," says Nguyen. "We want to give people a true Hawaiian-style experience that will feel familiar and nostalgic to those who are from, or visited, Hawaii. No frills. Just great-tasting and great quality poke like you'd find if you were to walk into Foodland Tamura's or a mom-and-pop poke shop in Hawaii."Nguyen and Edoboy chef Tyler Inthavongsa, who'll serve as the culinary director for Nguyen's Small Food Group which includes Rion's Ocean Room, Gyukatsu Rose and Edoboy, will source ahi tuna from the Marshall Islands, fatty salmon from Scotland, ono (wahoo) from the Caribbean and Gulf shrimp for Rion's menu. Add-ons like krab salad, uni and ocean (wakame) salad will also be offered."We are focusing heavily on sourcing sustainably and responsibly raised fish from around the globe, as well as sourcing regionally," Nguyen says.Rion's will incorporate "blue-green tiles in a striking fish scale pattern" in its design and will be separated by a half-wall from Gyukatsu Rose which will take on a sleeker look with black herringbone tiles. The 10 counter seats situated closer to Lineage Coffee Roasting will be solely devoted to guests indulging in, or Japanese fried beef cutlets.Wagyu is typically used to make the comfort staple which is seasoned, coated in breadcrumbs and given a quick fry before being sliced rare and served alongside a mini stone grill for diners to sear to their liking.A host of traditional accompaniments like dashi soup, koshihikari rice, shredded cabbage, potato salad, pickles and various dipping sauces (soy, horseradish-onion) will accompany the beef along with fresh wasabi.Gyukatsu Rose is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025 — "once we have operations running smoothly for the poke program," says Nguyen.While waiting for the ono grindz, follow @rionsoceanroom @gyukatsurose and @smallfoodgroup on Instagram for updates.