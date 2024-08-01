Domu founder Sonny Nguyen will open Rion’s Ocean Room and Gyukatsu Rose inside East End Market

In May, we told you that Domu, Tori Tori and Edoboy founder, Sonny Nguyen, would be launching Rion's Ocean Room and Gyukatsu Rose, a two-in-one concept specializing in poke by the pound and fried wagyu cutlets. A location wasn't revealed but, as you can probably guess, it's East End Market.
The two concepts will take over the counter space that Skyebird Juice Bar occupied since the day East End Market opened in 2013. Skyebird closed July 21 with owner Elizabeth Key citing family and other business commitments as deciding factors.
"As discussions about the future of the Skyebird space began, it became clear that we had a unique opportunity to evolve East End Market in a dynamic way," says Ashley Coggins, Director of Operations for East End Market. "We are excited for this new chapter."
"We are trying to break the mold of the build-a-bowl concept that most people are accustomed to," says Nguyen. "We want to give people a true Hawaiian-style experience that will feel familiar and nostalgic to those who are from, or visited, Hawaii. No frills. Just great-tasting and great quality poke like you'd find if you were to walk into Foodland, Tamura's or a mom-and-pop poke shop in Hawaii."
"We are focusing heavily on sourcing sustainably and responsibly raised fish from around the globe, as well as sourcing regionally," Nguyen says.
Wagyu is typically used to make the comfort staple which is seasoned, coated in breadcrumbs and given a quick fry before being sliced rare and served alongside a mini stone grill for diners to sear to their liking.
A host of traditional accompaniments like dashi soup, koshihikari rice, shredded cabbage, potato salad, pickles and various dipping sauces (soy, horseradish-onion) will accompany the beef along with fresh wasabi.
Gyukatsu Rose is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025 — "once we have operations running smoothly for the poke program," says Nguyen.
While waiting for the ono grindz, follow @rionsoceanroom, @gyukatsurose and @smallfoodgroup on Instagram for updates.
