Skyebird at East End Market closing after 11 years; Chuan Lu closes temporarily for new decor; a Bar Kada/Little Giant pop-up is coming

Food news from all over Orlando

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 1:00 am

A view from the Skyebird counter in 2014
A view from the Skyebird counter in 2014 photo by Rob Bartlett

Vegan Scoops, A Lo Vegano and Águila Coffeehave banded together to take over Market on South. They are actively seeking additional plant-based food vendors, but in the meantime they are open for business during this transitional phase where some remodeling will take place ... Speaking of, Chuan Lu Garden in Mills 50 has closed for four months for a major "floor-to-ceiling" renovation that will strip most of the existing decor's chinoiserie and replace it with a contemporary aesthetic à la sister resto Chuan Fu in Winter Park ... Bánh Mì Boy has reopened inside the Mills Market (formerly Tien Hung Market) with a fresh new look and menu featuring eight new sandwiches like the pho fresh dip, Viet-Cajun shrimp, breakfast bánh mì and more ... Doral-based Asian fusion restaurant Baku Asian Fusion Bar will move into the old New Orleans Kitchen & Oyster Bar space at 8204 Crystal Clear Lane. The restaurant will present a menu fusing Thai, Japanese, Chinese and Korean flavors and offer a full bar ... Queens, New York-based chain Shah's Halal Food has opened in the old iCajun Seafood Shack space at 10725 E. Colonial Drive. Shah's serves everything from chicken, lamb and kebab platters to gyros to other handhelds ... Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is getting a "vintage fresh" brand makeover and will now go by Perkins American Food Co. The first redesigned restaurant will, of course, launch right here in Orlando in late 2024 ... Rico's Mexican has opened in Altamonte Springs at 851 W. State Road 436 ... Skyebird, the smoothie and juice bar inside East End Market, will serve its last beverage July 21 after 11 years of serving the community. In a post, owner Elizabeth Key said a growing family and other business commitments led to the decision.

NEWS & EVENTS:

Chefs Bruno Fonseca (Foreigner Restaurant) and Mario Pagán (Chayote Barrio Kitchen) will collaborate on a 10-course dinner July 18. Cost is $265 and includes wine pairing. Tickets can be purchased at Tock ... Mike Vang of Bar Kada (subject of last week's review) will host a chef collaboration dinner with Kristine Young of Little Giant, a pop-up outfit specializing in regional Chinese fare. The dinner is Wednesday, July 17, at 4 p.m. Visit barkadafl.com for more ... Norman's has launched its seasonal five-course chef's tasting menu, dubbed Homage to Spain. Cost is $140 ... Looks like cease and desist orders were delivered to Eataly Pizzeria in College Park, because they've changed their name to Italy Pizzeria. But nice try.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
July 10, 2024

