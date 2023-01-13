Chef Jason Campbell is leaving Luke's Kitchen for Orlando’s newly revamped Primrose Lanes Restaurant

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 12:51 pm

click to enlarge Chef Jason Campbell is leaving Luke's Kitchen for Orlando’s newly revamped Primrose Lanes Restaurant (2)
Jason Campbell

Jason Campbell, the talented chef who made Luke's Kitchen + Bar one of the best dining destinations in the city, is leaving the Maitland mainstay after three and a half years for an opportunity with Team Market Group.

Campbell's last day of service will be Jan. 21, so you have a week to pop in to say so long while sinking your teeth into those crispy octopus lettuce wraps, or blackened fish collar, or Florida strawberries and honey served over Olde Hearth sourdough bread blobbed with sunflower seed butter and whipped farmers cheese. (Tip: snag a seat at the kitchen counter and you'll be treated to a few freebies.)

BTW: His Key West spiny lobster, jerk-rubbed with Florida datil peppers then fire-grilled over Florida white oak before being glossed in a citrus beurre monté, was easily one of the best things I ate in 2022.

click to enlarge Key West spiny lobster - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Key West spiny lobster

Campbell will assume executive chef duties at TMG's Primrose Lanes Restaurant & Bowling Club, slated to open in four months.

The 40-year-old chef, and Le Cordon Bleu grad, honed his skills at some notable restaurants — sous chef at The Ravenous Pig, chef de cuisine at the original Cask & Larder, chef de cuisine at Metropole inside the 21c Museum Hotel in Cincinnati and executive chef of Mary Eddy's Dining Room in Oklahoma City — and will be a value addition to TMG.

"We are delighted to have Jason joining TMG as executive chef of Primrose Lanes," says TMG co-founder Romi Mawardi. "This is one of our largest projects, and we know Jason will prepare signature dishes given his extensive experience. As an Orlando native, Jason fits in with our vision of transforming Orlando and creating unique, memorable experiences."

The rapidly burgeoning hospitality group are behind some of the best bars in town — Mather's Social Gathering, The Robinson Room and Ann Teagues's, to name a few — and recently got into the restaurant game revivifying the menu at the Wellborn, then opening plant-based burger joint Plantees followed by Sonoran-style taqueria Taco Kat, all under the care of Nick Grecco.

Following the (re)opening of Primrose Lanes, TMG will focus energies on Eastwood, a live-fire restaurant in Mills 50 that Grecco will also oversee.

Primrose Lanes Restaurant & Bowling Club - Team Market Group
Team Market Group
Primrose Lanes Restaurant & Bowling Club

"I can say my time at Luke's has been amazing, with some of the best moments in my career. From my first day to my last week, it's become a completely different restaurant. I truly hope I inspired and taught my team something that they can carry with them," Campbell says. "I love this industry and I'm excited to continue to grow and learn in my future role."

A successor to Campbell hasn't been appointed as yet, but an announcement will be made next week according to Luke's chef-partner Brandon McGlamery.

Primrose Lanes will serve elevated, chef-curated renditions of old bowling diner food — "we're looking to use high-quality ingredients to create seasonal, local and elevated classics with a Florida coastal feel and TMG flair," says Campbell. "This won't be your typical lanes fare."

Knowing Campbell, it certainly won't.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Read More about Faiyaz Kara
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jollibee opens first Orlando location next week — or the drive-through, at least

By Matthew Moyer

Sound the horns! Jollibee opens in Orlando this month

Natsu Omakase will open this summer in downtown Orlando’s North Quarter

By Faiyaz Kara

Natsu Omakase will open this summer in downtown Orlando’s North Quarter

Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location

By Matthew Moyer

Portillo's has opened in Kissimmee

Orlando’s most beautiful bites: The prettiest plates our restaurant critic cleaned in 2022

By Faiyaz Kara

Chicken meatball yakitori at Doshi

Also in Food + Drink

Milk District British pub the Bull and Bush sold to new owners

By Matthew Moyer

British pub the Bull and Bush is under new management

Top tables: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando in 2022

By Faiyaz Kara

Kaya was our critic's pick for the best restaurant to open in 2022.

Top Tastes: The best bites we took in 2022

By Louis Rosen

Even in a town with multiple excellent hot chicken options, JAM serves a fabulous chicken sandwich.

Juju in Colonialtown embodies the essence of izakaya dining

By Faiyaz Kara

Juju in Colonialtown embodies the essence of izakaya dining

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us