‘Stranger Things’ to return to Halloween Horror Nights with new 2023 haunted house

Universal Studios announced Thursday the new house will mirror the series' fourth season, plopping guests in front of the newest supernatural villain, Vecna.
Alongside the show's beloved protagonist teens, guests will experience iconic scenes throughout the town of Hawkins, Indiana, like Hawkins Lab, Creel House and Vecna's "blood-red Mind Lair."
Universal also recently announced a new The Last of Us haunted house for this year's event.
Another new addition this year is an extended four days of frights, making for a record-breaking 48-night Halloween Horror Nights run.
Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 are now on sale, with the frights beginning Friday, Sept. 1, running through Nov. 4. Guests can purchase single-night tickets or add on a selection of event upgrade packages, as well.
The fear-filled event also recently teased some of this year's highlights, and sent out a casting call for scare actors.
