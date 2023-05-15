BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is now hiring ‘scareactors’ for 2023 event

The annual fright fest also teased some haunted house announcements (hopefully) coming soon

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 3:33 pm

click to enlarge Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is now hiring ‘scareactors’ for 2023 event
Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
It may just barely be the beginning of summer, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Halloween at Universal Orlando.

Halloween Horror Nights has put out a call for "scareactors," stilt walkers and puppeteers to work this year's event.

While stilt walkers and puppeteers require previous experience, almost anyone can apply and audition to be a scareactor in one of the park’s 10 haunted houses or half-dozen scare zones. All that’s required is a headshot, résumé, full-length photo in athletic clothing and an audition video.

Interested scareactors must also “be comfortable working in dim or theatrical lighting, fog effects and in large crowds,” the official casting call page says.

This year’s event runs select nights starting Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. There will be 10 haunted houses and five scare zones as well as live shows and themed food, drinks and merchandise.

On Twitter, HHN has also shared some cryptic messages “see you in the fog” and “never go alone.” Both have been used as popular taglines at past events. And recently posted videos hint at a “legend of HHN.”

Fans will remember that we actually got the first HHN 2023 house announcement way back in October 2022. SyFy and USA Network’s Chucky series will have a themed haunted house at this year’s fright fest in Orlando and Hollywood.

The killer doll character is no stranger to HHN, having been featured in previous houses and scare zones. HHN this year will also include a Chucky-themed food booths serving up the Good Guy Burgers, Chili Lee Ray and Wanna Play? Beignets.

No other haunted houses or scare zones have been revealed. But it’s only a matter of time, seeing as last year’s first announcements came on May 17.

Last year’s houses included ones themed after 1978’s Halloween, Universal Monsters, The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, The Horrors of Blumhouse (Freaky and The Black Phone) and several original houses not related to IP franchises.

More details about this year’s Halloween Horror Nights are expected soon. Single-night tickets and express passes are available to purchase now starting at $79.99 and $109.99, respectively.

There are also HHN hotel packages and add-ons like the R.I.P. Tour and the Unmasking the Horror Tour.

More information can be found at universalorlando.com.

