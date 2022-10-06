ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando FreeFall to be taken down following death of Missouri teen

By on Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 12:36 pm

click to enlarge Orlando FreeFall to be taken down following death of Missouri teen
Icon Park/Instagram

Months after the death of Missouri teen Tyre Sampson on Icon Park's Orlando FreeFall ride, the operator has decided to shut the ride down permanently. Orlando Slingshot Group announced that the ride would be taken down in a press release on October 6.

“We are devastated by Tyre’s death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre’s family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall,” said Ritchie Armstrong, with Orlando Slingshot in a press release. “In addition, Orlando Slingshot will honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field by creating a scholarship in his name.”

Sampson fell from the ride this spring, while the drop tower was plunging riders toward the ground. His restraints failed to keep him in his seat and he was thrown from the ride, ultimately falling to his death in a gruesome incident that was captured on video.

 The death and the widely shared video of the incident, led to shut downs, protests, investigations and lawsuits. Sampson was much larger than the suggested limits on height and weight found in the manufacturer's manual for the ride. Investigations into the ride found that operators manually adjusted the restraints to allow the 6' 5 teen to ride.

Icon Park backed the decision to close the ride while keeping their carefully maintained distance as a landlord to independent ride operators.

"Tyre’s death is a tragedy that we will never forget. As the landlord, ICON Park welcomes and appreciates Orlando Slingshot’s decision to take down the ride,” they said.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF

Trending

Orlando Shakes opens alternate history ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry,’ parsing identity politics in a post-Trump, segregated United States

By Caroline Hull

Orlando Shakes opens alternate history ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry,’ parsing identity politics in a post-Trump, segregated United States

Comedian Vince Taylor takes the stage at downtown Orlando's the Corner on Friday as part of a new Bonkerz Comedy Club night

By Sarah Kinbar

Comedian James Yon headlining at the opening night of Bonkerz Comedy Club Downtown Orlando at The Corner.

Pop-history musical and tween juggernaut 'Six' storms Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

By Seth Kubersky

Pop-history musical and tween juggernaut 'Six' storms Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

The annual arts extravaganza Indie-Folkfest returns to Orlando's Mennello Museum this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Beemo play this weekend's Indie-Folkfest

Also in Arts + Culture

Pop-history musical and tween juggernaut 'Six' storms Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

By Seth Kubersky

Pop-history musical and tween juggernaut 'Six' storms Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

Orlando's CFADI uses audio description to make live theater accessible to those with limited vision

By Seth Kubersky

CFADI makes live theater accessible to the vision-impaired.

Orlando Shakes opens alternate history ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry,’ parsing identity politics in a post-Trump, segregated United States

By Caroline Hull

Orlando Shakes opens alternate history ‘Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry,’ parsing identity politics in a post-Trump, segregated United States

Free Will Astrology: Your quests may sometimes disturb the status quo, but they bring healthy transformation

By Rob Brezsny

Social reformer Frederick Douglass (1817-1895) had a growlery. Taurus, you should make your own
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us