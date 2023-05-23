Disney shuts down any talk of them expanding operations with ‘miniparks’ around the country

It could’ve been bad news for Orlando tourism

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 8:02 am

Photo via Wikimedia Commons
As part of a Monday earnings call, Disney brass coolly nixed the notion of expanding operations around the country with a series of "miniparks." And many in Orlando surely breathed a deep sigh of relief.

According to reporting from Reuters, Disney parks chief Josh D'Amaro was asked whether the Mouse were entertaining any ideas of building smaller miniparks around the country, following in the footsteps of Universal, which has plans to do just that.

"Focusing on our core assets is where we should be spending most of our opportunity," Disney parks chief Josh D'Amaro said at in response.

Universal Studios announced plans earlier this year to develop and open smaller theme-park enterprises in Frisco, Texas — that one will be more child-focused — and a year-round horror property in Las Vegas (h/t Theme Park Insider).

This news (or non-news, as the case may be) comes on the heels of a number of Florida-centric Disney developments, including the theme park giant abandoning a plan to build a $1B "Imagineer campus" in Lake Nona and the decision to close the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel in the fall.

