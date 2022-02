[VIDEO] Drunk woman riding motorized suitcase leads bike cop on chase through Orlando International Airport

Newly shared video from Orlando Police Department shows one of the strangest police chases we've ever seen. In the clip, an OPD officer on a bicycle can be seen chasing a drunk woman through Orlando International Airport as she attempts to ride away on a motorized suitcase.OPD Officer Andrew Mamone is seen backing up a Southwest gate agent in the clip at the beginning of the clip. The agent is refusing to let 32-year-old Chelsea Alston board a flight from Orlando to New York because she appears intoxicated.Alston argues that she's been waiting for a flight for a while before Mamone tells her to head back to the main terminal and dry out."You just need to go over to the terminal and sober up a little bit. Get another flight,” he said.Alston curses the officer before riding away on her luggage. Mamone is surprised by the speed at which the suitcase moves, causing him to jump on his bike and give chase.Video shows Alston refusing to comply with orders to leave the concourse. Then she spits on officers who are trying to take her into custody. WKMG shared the story from OPD, who say that Alston tore up the fabric headliner of the patrol vehicle and defecated on the seat, causing over $11,000 in damages.Alston is facing charges of battery on a police officer and damaging a police vehicle. She faces up to 10 years in prison.