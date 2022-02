State Senate prepares to hear 15-week abortion ban bill in Florida

click to enlarge Adobe

Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee

Florida senators this week will start considering a proposal that would prevent physicians from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, one of the most-controversial issues of the 2022 legislative session.The Senate Health Policy Committee is scheduled Wednesday to take up the proposal (SB 146), filed by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland. The proposal is modeled after a Mississippi law that is being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Justices heard arguments last month in the case, which could overturn or scale back the landmarkabortion-rights decision. House version of the Florida bill (HB 5), sponsored by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, was approved Thursday in a 10-5 vote in the House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee. It also earlier cleared the House Professions & Public Health Subcommittee. It needs approval from the House Health & Human Services Committee before it could go to the full House.