Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Bloggytown

Florida lawmakers propose 15-week abortion restrictions that would require women to carry pregnancies from rape, incest to term

Posted By on Tue, Jan 11, 2022 at 4:07 PM

click to enlarge The Florida state capitol building - PHOTO COURTESY MYFLORIDA
  • Photo courtesy MyFlorida
  • The Florida state capitol building


As the 2022 legislative session started Tuesday, two influential Republican lawmakers filed proposals that would prevent doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.



The bills (SB 146 and HB 5), filed by Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, and House Judiciary Chairwoman Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, largely mirror the abortion restriction in a Mississippi law that is before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The proposals also will add a highly volatile issue to the 60-day legislative session that kicked off Tuesday with a State of the State address by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, quickly backed the House abortion bill, which also addresses issues related to curbing infant mortality.

“The Florida House remains steadfast in our commitment to Florida’s children, both born and unborn,” Sprowls said in a prepared statement. “HB 5 significantly narrows the available window for elective abortions while providing new resources and programs to reduce infant mortality in Florida. This bill was the result of the hard work of many members, and I’d like to particularly thank Chairs Grall and Burton for their leadership on this important issue.”

DeSantis alluded during the speech to having “an opportunity to strengthen protections for the right to life, without which the other rights mean little.” Speaking to reporters later, he said he thinks a 15-week limit “makes a lot of sense.”

Related The 21 most important political stories of 2021 and what they tell us about 2022
The 21 most important political stories of 2021 and what they tell us about 2022
By Jeffrey C. Billman
Columns

Democratic lawmakers and a coalition of groups known as Floridians for Reproductive Freedom have scheduled a news conference Wednesday to push back against additional abortion restrictions.

“Every person should have the freedom to make their own decisions about their health and their bodies — including whether to get an abortion,” Aurelie Colon Larrauri, of the Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice Florida, said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “No one should have their most personal medical decisions controlled by politicians.”

Related Welcome to pro-life America. Enjoy your forced childbirth. Hope you don’t die.: Informed Dissent
Amy Coney Barrett thinks women can dump their unwanted babies after giving birth, so — problem solved.
Welcome to pro-life America. Enjoy your forced childbirth. Hope you don’t die.
Informed Dissent
By Jeffrey C. Billman
Opinion

Stargel and Grall have long backed placing additional restrictions on abortions. During the 2020 legislative session, for example, they teamed to sponsor a bill that required minors to receive parental consent before having abortions, a measure that DeSantis signed.

Speculation has swirled for months about the Republican-controlled Legislature placing further restrictions on abortions during the 2022 session. That speculation has been fueled, at least in part, by the U.S. Supreme Court considering the Mississippi law and a Texas law that effectively prevents abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court heard arguments Dec. 1 on the Mississippi law, spurring widespread opinions that the court’s conservative majority will uphold the law — or possibly go further in striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

Related Florida State Rep. files Texas-style anti-abortion bill
Webster Barnaby of Deltona filed a bill that could bar abortions as early as six weeks.
Florida State Rep. files Texas-style anti-abortion bill
By Ryan Dailey, NSF
Blogs

The new Florida bills would include exceptions to the 15-week limit to protect the lives of pregnant women or to “avert a serious risk of imminent substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman.” Also, it would include an exception for fetuses that have not reached viability and have fatal abnormalities.

The bills do not include an exception for rape or incest.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UF researchers predict 80% of Floridians will contract COVID-19 by end of Omicron surge. Some Orlando-area communities are already there Read More

  2. Authorities release details about comedian Bob Saget's death in Orlando hotel room Read More

  3. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida near 10,000 Read More

  4. Euclid Media Group sells downtown Orlando's Tinker building to Southern Group of Florida Read More

  5. Florida Dems hope to focus on 'pocketbook issues' rather than culture war distractions in 2022 legislative session Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation