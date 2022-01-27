Thursday, January 27, 2022
Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal resigns following arrest on domestic violence charges
By Alex Galbraith
on Thu, Jan 27, 2022 at 11:25 AM
- Photo via Winter Park Police Department
Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal resigned his position following an arrest
on misdemeanor domestic violence charges last week. Deal sent his letter of resignation to Winter Park City Manager Randy Knight on Wednesday evening.
In the letter, Deal praised his staff and told Knight that he was leaving the department in good shape
. He expressed hope in the younger members of the department and said he was looking forward to "the next chapter." Deal made no mention of the arrest that seemingly upended
his tenure.
“I want to thank Chief Deal for his service to the City of Winter Park. I wish him well in his future endeavors,” shared City Manager Randy Knight in a statement. “The city will begin the process of filling the Police Chief position as soon as possible. Division Chief Pam Marcum will continue to serve as acting Police Chief until further notice.”
