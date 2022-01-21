Friday, January 21, 2022
Winter Park Police Chief released on bail
By Alex Galbraith
on Fri, Jan 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM
- Photo via Winter Park Police Department
Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal was released on bail on Thursday. The head of the city's police department spent a night in jail after he was arrested on a charge of domestic violence battery
The arrest stemmed from an incident at Deal's home, where police report that Deal was arguing with his wife and daughters. Deal's wife told officers the argument was about "infidelity and integrity issues in [their] marriage." Deal attempted to leave the room but was apparently impeded by family members. Deal's wife and daughters told police that he grabbed his wife by the wrist and slung her out of the way. The police chief maintained that he "never laid a hand on her."
The conditions of Deal's bail do not allow him to possess any firearms or contact the victim.
The Orlando Sentinel
reports that Deal will be allowed to return home once to get personal items and an RV that he plans to stay in.
Winter Park has placed Deal on administrative leave while the case is underway.
Tags: Winter Park Police Department, Winter Park, Michael Deal, police, Image
