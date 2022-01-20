Thursday, January 20, 2022
Winter Park Police Chief arrested on domestic violence charges, placed on leave
By Alex Galbraith
on Thu, Jan 20, 2022 at 10:14 AM
Photo via Winter Park Police Department
Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal was arrested on domestic violence charges on Wednesday evening.
He is currently being held at the Seminole County jail with out bond on charges of battery. The city has placed him on administrative leave, announcing Division Chief Pam Marcum will act as the interim head of the department.
Deal has been chief of Winter Park's PD since 2016, when he left a similar position at the top of the police department in Atlantic Beach. Deal landed that North Florida job after the then-chief resigned after being arrested
. Prior to that stint he was a deputy chief in Altamonte Springs.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
