Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Bloggytown

Orange County's COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 30%

Posted By on Wed, Jan 5, 2022 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Nearly a third of all COVID-19 tests administered in Orange County are coming back positive.

That's according to the latest news conference from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Demings shared that over 30% of all recent coronavirus tests in the county were positive.



The county continues to run testing sites at Barnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex and the S. Orange Youth Sports Complex. Demand for testing has led to hours-long waits at many of these locations, with Gov. DeSantis using the testing crunch as yet another way to score points on the administration of Joe Biden.

Related Florida legislative session will open without restrictions, in spite of Omicron spike
Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee
Florida legislative session will open without restrictions, in spite of Omicron spike
By Jim Turner, NSF
Blogs

While nearly three-quarters of eligible residents in Orange County have been vaccinated, the holdouts have propelled further surges as the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate. The Omicron variant is pushing the case numbers in Florida to formerly unheard of heights.

Alvina Chu of the Florida Department of Health told the Orlando Sentinel that over 90% of new cases reported in the county on Monday were from people who had not received a vaccine.

“Cases continue to be propelled by persons who are unvaccinated,” she said.

Orange County is operating a mobile vaccine clinic today at the Mexican Consulate at 2550 Technology Drive.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Iconic Los Angeles hamburger chain Fatburger to open Orlando locations Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passes the buck on COVID-19 testing delays to Joe Biden, Floridians Read More

  3. Black activist removed from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press conference in handcuffs after asking to speak with governor Read More

  4. After years of delays, SeaWorld sets opening date for Ice Breaker coaster Read More

  5. Central Florida mayoral inauguration canceled after mayor contracts COVID-19 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation