Orange County's COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 30%

Free COVID-19 Vaccine Events TODAY (1/5/22)



Consulado de Mexico

2550 Technology DR, Orlando 32804

9am– 12pm



💉Pfizer, Moderna, J & J

💉Pfizer, Moderna, J & J

💉Flu Shots available for those under 55-years-old

Nearly a third of all COVID-19 tests administered in Orange County are coming back positive.That's according to the latest news conference from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Demings shared that over 30% of all recent coronavirus tests in the county were positive.The county continues to run testing sites at Barnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex and the S. Orange Youth Sports Complex. Demand for testing has led to hours-long waits at many of these locations, with Gov. DeSantis using the testing crunch as yet another way to score points on the administration of Joe Biden.While nearly three-quarters of eligible residents in Orange County have been vaccinated, the holdouts have propelled further surges as the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate. The Omicron variant is pushing the case numbers in Florida to formerly unheard of heights.Alvina Chu of the Florida Department of Health told the Orlando Sentinel that over 90% of new cases reported in the county on Monday were from people who had not received a vaccine.“Cases continue to be propelled by persons who are unvaccinated,” she said.Orange County is operating a mobile vaccine clinic today at the Mexican Consulate at 2550 Technology Drive.