Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passes the buck on COVID-19 testing delays to Joe Biden, Floridians

Posted By on Tue, Jan 4, 2022 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge The DeSantis admin thinks testing delays are the fault of Floridians who want to know whether they have COVID-19 or not. - TWITTER/RON DESANTIS
  • Twitter/Ron DeSantis
  • The DeSantis admin thinks testing delays are the fault of Floridians who want to know whether they have COVID-19 or not.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' solution to massive lines for COVID-19 testing in his state is typical. The governor held a press conference on Monday and blamed the administration of Joe Biden and Floridians for having the audacity to want to know whether they have COVID-19.

DeSantis addressed the Omicron-fueled surge in cases and testing. Nearly 300,000 new cases were reported in the state in the last week of the year. Rather than seeing an obvious connection between this massive spike and people wanting to know if they were infected in an entirely open-for-business state, DeSantis and his surgeon general chastised the idea of getting tested to know if you might pass the virus on to family and coworkers.



DeSantis said Surgeon General Victor Ladapo is working up a state guidance for testing that encourages people to get tested only if they meet certain criteria. DeSantis called this method "test for a reason."


“We need to unwind the testing and living one’s life around testing,” Ladapo said. “My goal is to put out testing that doesn’t restrict access to testing, but reduce the use of low-value testing and prioritizes high-value testing. High-value testing is likely to change the outcome.”

DeSantis also announced plans to reopen monoclonal antibody treatment facilities for people suffering from COVID-19. However, he remained silent on the issue of state-run testing facilities for the virus, as local testing sites have been crushed with demand. A video captured by a Reddit user showed a typical scene outside of the Barnett Park testing site earlier this week.


Though the state has the ability to ease pressure by opening up testing sites, DeSantis blamed the delay on President Joe Biden. He noted that the Biden administration promised to deliver free at-home tests. That these tests were always expected to go out starting in the first few weeks of January was not DeSantis' concern.

“There is obviously a crunch on the availability of tests,” DeSantis said. “We were promised a lot of home tests. The federal government is in control of that, I don’t know when that is coming.”


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

