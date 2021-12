Republican retirees in Florida arrested for allegedly voting multiple times in 2020 election

The Villages/Facebook

Three residents of The Villages were arrested for allegedly voting multiple times in the 2020 election.Jay Ketcik, Joan Halstead and John Rider range in age between 61 and 71 years old and are all residents of the 55-and-up city . There is no indication that the three people knew each other or conspired together. All three are accused of casting ballots in Florida and absentee ballots in their home state. They are all facing charges of casting more than one ballot in an election, a felony that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.While there is no record of who they voted for, all three are registered Republicans and two of the accused appeared to share pro-Trump posts on Facebook.Alleged voter fraud has been a hot topic among Republican politicians and their base. Florida passed a law making it significantly harder to vote to engage with this largely phantom problem. While voter fraud is exceedingly rare , and certainly not common enough to swing a national election, that hasn't stopped politicians looking for the votes of people from The Villages from playing it up as a massive boogeyman.