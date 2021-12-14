Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Republican retirees in Florida arrested for allegedly voting multiple times in 2020 election
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Tue, Dec 14, 2021 at 11:50 AM
Three residents of The Villages
were arrested for allegedly voting multiple times
in the 2020 election.
Jay Ketcik, Joan Halstead and John Rider range in age between 61 and 71 years old and are all residents of the 55-and-up city
. There is no indication that the three people knew each other or conspired together. All three are accused of casting ballots in Florida and absentee ballots in their home state. They are all facing charges of casting more than one ballot in an election, a felony that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
While there is no record of who they voted for, all three are registered Republicans and two of the accused appeared to share pro-Trump posts on Facebook.
Alleged voter fraud has been a hot topic among Republican politicians and their base. Florida passed a law
making it significantly harder to vote to engage with this largely phantom problem. While voter fraud is exceedingly rare
, and certainly not common enough to swing a national election, that hasn't stopped politicians looking for the votes of people from The Villages from playing it up as a massive boogeyman.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Florida, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, voter fraud, elections, The Villages, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.