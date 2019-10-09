Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Bloggytown

The Villages, Florida’s largest retirement community, has the nation's highest rate of working poor

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE VILLAGES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Villages/Facebook
The Villages, a giant Sumter County retirement mecca packed with Trump-loving Baby Boomers, is also a mecca for the highest rate of full-time employees stuck in poverty, says a new study.

The term for this is “working poor,” which means despite having a job, you are unable to pay your bills, afford healthcare or other basic necessities, and are essentially just one accident away from sliding into near irreversible poverty. So in terms of the The Villages, the people working at the many tiki bars, golf courses, and health service centers are apparently barely keeping it together.

According to a recent report from financial site 24/7 Wall St., The Villages has the literal highest working poor rate in the country, at a whopping 4.4%, which is significantly higher than the national average of 3%.

Overall, The Villages has an official poverty rate of 9.2%, says the study.



The report also states that only 34.5% of the population in The Villages, between the ages 16 to 64, actually work full-time. This would also help explain why the community also boasts a 4.9% unemployment rate.

From 24/7 Wall St.:

For the minority of workers who work full-time, many work in the low-paying jobs in the retirement industry. Some 25.0% of workers are employed in education and health services, and 9.5% are employed in leisure and hospitality — each among the largest share of any city. The average wage for workers in the education and health services and leisure and hospitality sectors are $835 and $405 a week, respectively, far less than the $1,101 average pay for all workers nationwide.

The report used data from the 2013 to 2017 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, as well as data from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics program of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Besides The Villages, Sebring was the only other Florida city to make this list, coming in at No. 11 with a poverty rate of 5.7% for its full-time workforce.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE VILLAGES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Villages/Facebook
Obviously, there are plenty of factors that contribute to this report, like our state’s depleting availability of affordable housing, a lack of rent controls, our abysmally low minimum wage, and the GOP’s constant attacks on public assistance programs like SNAP.

But low wages aren’t just isolated to Sumter County. A 2017 report from United Way found that 3.3 million households across Florida, which is almost half of Florida’s families, are classified as “working poor.”

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Not a single presidential candidate plans to attend Florida Democratic convention in Orlando Read More

  2. Wendy Chioji, legendary Central Florida news anchor, has died Read More

  3. Epcot's 'IllumiNations' globe seen demolished in photos over the weekend Read More

  4. Sadly, the guy in charge of bringing the Special Olympics to Orlando is kind of an asshole Read More

  5. Florida sheriff's office posts photo of inmates shoveling dirt with caption ‘Never give up on your dreams’ Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation