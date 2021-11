Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant will open in Winter Park this week

click to enlarge

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant has been building up anticipation from inside an old Winter Park Steak 'n Shake for quite a while now. Fans of the TV host and restaurateur have gobbled up any news of the fast casual restaurant. We now know that the first iteration of the chicken shack outside of Disney Springs will open Thursday, Dec. 2.The chicken chain shared the news with a delightfully cheesy animation on their Instagram.The chicken tender-based resto was originally scheduled to open this summer (not that hungry hordes aren't willing to wait for *checks notes* Flavortown shakes and tender salads). When the location does open this week, it will offer seating for 80 indoor guests and 12 patio-sitters . If you can't be bothered to get out of your car for your Donkey Sauce fix, there will also be a drive-thru.