Chicken Guy! by Guy Fieri will open in the old Steak 'n Shake space in Winter Park

The platinum-tressed celebrity chef everyone loves to hate is coming to Winter Park."Shut the front door!" you say?It's true ... you'll soon be riding the bus to Flavortown when Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! concept opens in the old Steak 'n Shake space at 818 S. Orlando Ave. this summer.The first Chicken Guy! opened nearly three years ago in Disney Springs . Since then, outposts have sprung up at the Aventura Mall in Miami, as well as FedExField (home of the Washington Football Team) and Levi's Stadium (home of the San Francisco 49ers).There's been a lot of speculation about what restaurant would take over that prime piece of Winter Park real estate ever since Steak 'n Shake permanently shuttered in late 2019, but yet another chicken sandwich joint likely wasn't what a lot of people had in mind.With PDQ, Popeye's and chicken sandwich king Chik-Fil-A all within strutting distance, Chicken Guy! , a concept by Fieri and Planet Hollywood founder and CEO Robert Earl, is clearly out to cause a little trouble at the proverbial henhouse.Holy nuggets, Batman! Could it be that there's a, umm,in the making???I don't know, but as Guy says, it definitely puts the the shama lama in the ding dong.I don't know what that means either.