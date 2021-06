Here's a rendering of the soon-to-open Chicken Guy! in Winter Park

click to enlarge

Because all you Guy Fieri freaks can't seem to get enough news about Mr. Donkey Sauce, here's a rendering (hot off the press release presses) of the Chicken Guy! restaurant that'll open later this summer in Winter Park Like Guido's hair, the rendering looks pretty slick. The drive-thru lanes, BTW, are a first for Chicken Guy! The menu of chicken tenders, chicken tender sandwiches and chicken tender salad bowls can be paired with 22 signature sauces, from Donkey (mayo, roasted garlic, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and lemon) to Peri-Peri to Cumin-Lime Mojo.Flavortown shakes and frozen treats will also be offered.The 3,500-square-foot space at 818 S. Orlando Ave. will seat 80 guests indoors and 12 outdoors. Sliding glass-door windows will allow for an open-air dining experience on nice days.