Orlando attraction Gatorland hosts 'Crocfest' fundraising event in December

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Gatorland

Alligators usually occupy center stage at Orlando attraction Gatorland, but in December it'll be crocodiles' time to shine.On Saturday, Dec. 11, Gatorland is putting on CrocFest , a full day devoted to fundraising for crocodiles in peril (and not the fashion faux pas that are the shoes). Over the past 11 years, CrocFest has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to aid in these preservation efforts.Zooming n a bit, CrocFest 2021 will specifically raise money for re-introducing and tracking a group of endangered Orinoco crocodiles back into their native area of Venezuela. Orinoco crocodiles are classed as "critically endangered" by the International Union For Conservation of Nature.“We are so excited to be hosting CrocFest for the very first time and help raise awareness of the critically endangered Orinoco crocodile,” said Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland, in a press statement. “In addition, we are absolutely thrilled to have been the only park in Central Florida chosen to raise two Orinoco crocodile hatchlings for the release program in Venezuela." CrocFest happens on Dec. 11 at Gatorland starting at noon. Tickets will set you back a suggested donation of $30. Admission includes dinner and drinks.