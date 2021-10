Rollins College's Fox Fest concert in November will features Orlando's seeyousoon as headliners

click image Photo courtesy seeyousoon/Facebook

After a two-year hiatus, Rollins College's live-music blowout Fox Fest is back, with a very in-demand headliner in the form of Orlando hip-hop collective seeyousoon Joining seeyousoon — set to head out to the West Coast for a tour with 99 Neighbors a mere 10 days later — on the bill are the Outer Wave, Admk and Jad Saad. The event will also include vendors and a bevy of food and drink options. The music lineup is curated by student staffers at Rollins College's independent radio station WPRK 91.5-FM.Fox Fest — named after the "Fox Day" college tradition wherein a fox statue magically appears on the campus lawn and cancels classes — happens Saturday, Nov. 6 starting at 6 p.m. on the sprawling Bush Lawn of the Rollins College campus in Winter Park.Tickets to Fox Fest are free if you are a Rollins student, but the rest of us it's $10 through Eventbrite