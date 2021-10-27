Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Rollins College's Fox Fest concert in November will features Orlando's seeyousoon as headliners

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 3:55 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SEEYOUSOON/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy seeyousoon/Facebook
After a two-year hiatus, Rollins College's live-music blowout Fox Fest is back, with a very in-demand headliner in the form of Orlando hip-hop collective seeyousoon.

Joining seeyousoon — set to head out to the West Coast for a tour with 99 Neighbors a mere 10 days later — on the bill are the Outer Wave, Admk and Jad Saad. The event will also include vendors and a bevy of food and drink options. The music lineup is curated by student staffers at Rollins College's independent radio station WPRK 91.5-FM.



Fox Fest — named after the "Fox Day" college tradition wherein a fox statue magically appears on the campus lawn and cancels classes — happens Saturday, Nov. 6 starting at 6 p.m. on the sprawling Bush Lawn of the Rollins College campus in Winter Park.

Tickets to Fox Fest are free if you are a Rollins student, but the rest of us it's $10 through Eventbrite.



