Orlando hip-hop collective Seeyousoon reveal new music video, tour dates

Avant-minded Orlando hip-hop collective Seeyousoon are on a creative roll as of late, and just upped the stakes again with a new single and music video.The 9-piece rap group have already released several singles from their upcoming album— see our writeup of the "No Daylight" single from last month — and third time's the charm with the unpredictable " Depleted! "'Depleted!'' is one of the most experimental tracks on our upcoming album. It is an attempt to push what we do to the absolute limit,” explained the band in a group statement. And the video, meanwhile, is a quick-cut and kinetic performance video that is just as disorienting as it is compelling viewing.Seeyousoon are also heading out on a coast-to-coast tour with Burlington's 99 Neighbors in November. Sadly, no local shows this go around, but give it time.The full albumis incoming, but there is no set release date as of this writing.