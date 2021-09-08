Orlando alternative-rap collective Seeyousoon drops first single from new album ‘HZLIKEHELL’ 

Prismatic Orlando alternative-rap collective Seeyousoon have officially kicked off the countdown to their sophomore LP with the launch of new single "No Daylight." And it happens to be one of the best, most penetrating tracks to come from the nine-member crew yet.

Influenced by German dance-music heritage, this first single from upcoming album HZLIKEHELL is a dank, claustrophobic throb that comes accompanied by a well-produced and fittingly paranoid video. But it's more than just lightning in a bottle. The better and bigger news is that my advance peek of the new album reveals that "No Daylight" is a telling forecast of what's to be unleashed this autumn when HZLIKEHELL drops in full.

Like the single, the album sports a decidedly electronic pulse in its urgent veins, often pairing hard-thumping Euro vibes with intense, up-close raps to cast a dark spell that digs under the skin and into the head. Seeyousoon's six vocalists and three producers are a lot of firepower, to be sure, but it could also be a lot to synthesize. As "No Daylight" and the rest of HZLIKEHELL will soon prove, though, this splashy gang have been hard at work honing their vision and are now moving like a commando rap unit infiltrating the electronic underworld.

Both the song and the video for "No Daylight" are streaming everywhere. Expect more singles leading up to this fall's album release and the group's performance at Miami's III Points in October.

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com