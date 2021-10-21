Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to call special session of legislature to ban vaccine mandates

Posted By on Thu, Oct 21, 2021 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER/RON DESANTIS
  • Screenshot via Twitter/Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his intention on Thursday to call a special session of the Florida legislature to pass a law barring vaccine mandates in the state.

At a a rally in Clearwater, DeSantis told the crowd he plans to call legislators back for an emergency session in November with the purpose of passing a law barring vaccine requirements in the state.



“We will be calling the Legislature back for a Special Session. We want to make sure that individuals in the state of Florida have their rights protected,” DeSantis said.


The announcement comes as federal mandates loom, with Joe Biden's presidential administration ordering that all federal employees and contractors require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. At the same time, many Florida municipalities have mandated that civil servants get vaccinated, including Orange County.

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promises to challenge federal vaccine mandate
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promises to challenge federal vaccine mandate
By News Service of Florida
Blogs

DeSantis has threatened (and, in one case, issued) fines for county governments that require vaccination. Leon County was hit with $3.5 million in fines from the state Department of Health for requiring vaccines among employees.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings believes that the county is within their rights to issue a mandate under the current rules, though that might change if the state legislature signs a bill into law barring those requirements.

“Your right to earn a living should not be contingent on COVID shots,” DeSantis said at the rally.

Just this week, Orange County Fire and Rescue dismissed a battalion chief for refusing to discipline firefighters who refused to get vaccinated. Dozens of Orange County firefighters are currently suing the county government over the requirement.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  2. Man commits suicide by jumping from Cititower balcony Read More

  3. Florida Cannabis Festival returns to Mount Dora in November Read More

  4. SeaWorld Orlando's decrepit Wild Arctic simulator isn't long for this world Read More

  5. Legoland announces plans to reopen one of Cypress Gardens' most historic attractions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation