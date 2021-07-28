VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings declares local state of emergency, mandates county employees get vaccinated

Posted By on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 5:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TWITTER/JERRY DEMINGS
  • Photo via Twitter/Jerry Demings

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has declared a local state of emergency and mandated that all non-union county employees be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

Demings announced the move during a coronavirus briefing where he discussed the county's startling spike in coronavirus positivity and bad prognosis for the coming weeks. The mandate only applies to Orange County employees who are not represented by a union, as the county plans to negotiate a plan with those employees' bargaining units. The requirement calls on all effected employees to receive their first dose by August 31, unless they can substantiate an exemption on health or religious grounds.



In addition, all Orange County employees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask while inside county buildings. Beyond that, Demings is urging private businesses and other non-county public sector employees to require masks and encourage vaccinations.

Related Orange County is in 'crisis mode', seeing 1,000 new COVID-19 cases every day
Orange County is in 'crisis mode', seeing 1,000 new COVID-19 cases every day
By Maria Briceno
Blogs

"I want to show our residents and visitors that Orange County is being proactive in lowering the spread of the virus," Demings said. "I’m asking other businesses to follow our lead."

When asked whether he believed voluntary urging of spread-reducing practices would be useful, given the current state of the county, Demings said he had faith that the community would do the right thing. He also noted that his hands were tied to force compliance, as the state of Florida passed laws barring local governments from enforcing masking mandates.

"Because we are here in the state of Florida, and the Florida legislature passed certain laws that significantly restricted the ability of local governments to issue mandates, we find ourselves in this position today," he said. "I’m taking the action that I believe is legally defensible."

While many of Orlando's theme parks have eased or eliminated COVID-19 regulations, Demings said he hopes they would follow recent CDC guidelines around masking.

"I expect all of the theme parks to follow the CDC recommended guidelines," he said.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Demings shared that the unmitigated spread of coronavirus was already proving harmful to Orange County. He said that a convention planned for the coming weeks had cancelled its time at the county's Convention Center, resulting in an estimated loss of up to $15 million.

Demings also shared that the county is taking part in a wastewater monitoring program, one that attempts to predict the future rate of coronavirus infections by testing for virus RNA in the water before it is treated. Based on that program, Demings said the county could expect a significant increase in infections in the coming weeks. The current situation is already bleak, with Orange County setting a record for daily new cases (1,371) yesterday.

However, Demings offered one bit of hope. He said that more than half of people coming to receive a vaccine at the county's Barnett Park site in the last week were there to receive their first dose. That number had dropped significantly in recent weeks, but the turnaround shows that more people are hearing county pleas to get vaccinated.

“If we pull together we can avoid a collapse of our economy that would be self-inflicted,” he said.


UPDATE: Florida governor Ron DeSantis has issued a rambling response to Demings' order. DeSantis  touched briefly on the substance before launching into a diatribe against vaccine passports and mask mandates, neither of which had anything to do with what Demings shared. 

"From an employment perspective that is a completely different thing from vaccine passports," he said in the lone relevant bit of his rant. "I don't support mandates either way, but that's a separate issue for employers, that's a different thing, there's a separate body of law with that."

Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

The family-style Filipino comfort fare at Hangry Dobo feeds body and soul
‘The Pursuit of Love,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Tattoo Redo’ and more streaming shows debuting this week
Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz
Orlando punks Vicious Dreams released a new record last year. Now they finally get to play the songs live
Moroccan quick-serve Tajine Xpress brings the flavors of North Africa to East Orlando
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Anti-mask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to updated CDC school guidelines Read More

  2. Tallahassee billboards draw line between Matt Gaetz's sex trafficking investigation and Governor Ron DeSantis Read More

  3. Matt Gaetz's future in-law calls him a 'pedophile', says he tried to set her up with older men when she was 19 Read More

  4. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene's press conference on Capitol rioters shut down by protesters Read More

  5. Florida leads the nation in COVID-19 cases as some Central Florida positivity rates top 20 percent Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation