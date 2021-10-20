Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County Fire & Rescue chief fired over refusal to discipline employees who bucked COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Posted By on Wed, Oct 20, 2021 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

An Orange County Fire & Rescue battalion chief was fired for refusing to discipline firefighters who refused to get vaccinated.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Chief Stephen Davis was terminated by the department over insubordination. As Orange County employees, all OCFR members were required to begin the process of getting vaccinated by the end of September. Davis refused to discipline his employees who bucked the mandate and was fired.



OCFR spokesperson Lisa McDonald said Davis “was terminated on the grounds of failure to follow a direct order."

Davis' attorney Rachel Rodriguez said her client was trying to protect his firefighters, who were either in the process of getting an exemption or incorrectly included on the list of unvaccinated employees.

"He said, ‘There are individuals here that I know have been trying to apply for religious exemption and/or he saw individuals there who had been vaccinated,’" Rodriguez told Fox 35.

Orange County firefighters have been a locus of pushback against the county's vaccine mandate for employees. Dozens of them are suing the county over the requirement. At the same time, the state government has threatened heavy fines for Orange County, with the hammer already dropping on other municipalities in Florida. Mayor Jerry Demings was unmoved.


"We are on firm legal ground with this vaccine mandate that we have put in place," he said, during a recent press conference. "I believe the law cited by Doug Woodlief of the Florida Department of Health is arbitrary, capricious, overbroad and dangerously inhibits local governments from protecting its citizens. I want Orange County residents to know that I will continue to fight to protect them."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  2. Man commits suicide by jumping from Cititower balcony Read More

  3. SeaWorld Orlando's decrepit Wild Arctic simulator isn't long for this world Read More

  4. Alt-right troll, congressional hopeful Laura Loomer has raised over $100k this quarter (but none of it came from her Central Florida district) Read More

  5. Video shows alt-right, anti-vaxxer Laura Loomer being thrown out of Orlando's Relax Grill at Lake Eola Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation