Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 11, 2021

Bloggytown

Central Florida Northrop Grumman workers protest upcoming federal vaccine mandate

Posted By on Mon, Oct 11, 2021 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER/THE REAL DAWN STAR
  • Screenshot via Twitter/The Real Dawn Star

Workers at a Central Florida aerospace manufacturing facility are protesting an upcoming vaccination mandate for all federal employees and contractors. According to a report from Fox 35, a group of workers at a Melbourne Northrop Grumman plant are protesting the requirement that they get vaccinated.

The workers gathered outside the facility on Monday morning to say that they believe the mandate is "unconstitutional."



For the record, mandatory vaccination has been found constitutional by the Supreme Court of the United States in repeated instances. In 1905, the court found that local governments were within their rights to enforce vaccine mandates after a Massachusetts pastor fought a mandatory smallpox vaccination. They extended that power to schools in 1922, finding that public schools could deny entry to children whose parents refused to have them vaccinated.


These precedents will no doubt be discussed ad nauseum while school districts and state governments continue to squabble over requirements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. President Joe Biden pointed to the precedents in defending his federal requirements.

Related Orange County threatened with fines by Ron DeSantis' admin over employee vaccine requirements
Orange County threatened with fines by Ron DeSantis' admin over employee vaccine requirements
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

"Folks, vaccination requirements work and there's nothing new about it. They've been around for decades. We've been living with these requirements throughout our lives," he said. "Students, health care professionals, our troops have been required to see vaccination for everything from polio to measles to mumps to rubella."




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida will not join other GOP-led states in auditing 2020 election Read More

  2. Bad As's Sandwiches closes Winter Park location Read More

  3. There's a new brewery looking to open up in Seminole County Read More

  4. The decline and fall of American democracy is here Read More

  5. Port Canaveral may soon be home to one of the most unique aquariums in the country Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation