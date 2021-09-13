Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 13, 2021

Tip Jar

Visit Orlando's Magical Dining extends offer through October 17

Posted By on Mon, Sep 13, 2021 at 4:20 PM

click to enlarge VIA VISIT ORLANDO/INSTAGRAM
  • Via Visit Orlando/Instagram

Restaurants took quite a hit over the last year and annual culinary celebrations have taken note. Much like our very own Bite30, Visit Orlando's Magical Dining has extended its run this year to allow more time for excited diners to snag discounted meals.

The typically month-long offer of three-course meals from Orlando hotspots will now end on October 17. Visit Orlando said the decision was reached as a way to bring in more money for both Orlando restaurants and the charities that the event benefits.



“We’re thrilled to offer more time for visitors and locals to take advantage of this incredible program, which has raised over $1.8 million for local charities since 2009,” said Visit Orlando head Casandra Matej, president in a press release.

Not all of the original restaurants will be involved but Visit Orlando noted that many of the restaurants are continuing to take part in the promotion. A full list of participating restaurants will be available at Magical Dining's website.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman fights off large alligator while paddleboarding in terrifying video Read More

  2. Bacon-free Wendy's in Orlando closes Read More

  3. Florida nears 50,000 COVID-19 deaths Read More

  4. Bubbalou's Bar-B-Que closes original Winter Park location Read More

  5. Mask mandate ban back in place in Florida schools as state fights districts in court Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation