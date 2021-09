Visit Orlando's Magical Dining extends offer through October 17

click to enlarge Via Visit Orlando/Instagram

Restaurants took quite a hit over the last year and annual culinary celebrations have taken note. Much like our very own Bite30, Visit Orlando's Magical Dining has extended its run this year to allow more time for excited diners to snag discounted meals.The typically month-long offer of three-course meals from Orlando hotspots will now end on October 17. Visit Orlando said the decision was reached as a way to bring in more money for both Orlando restaurants and the charities that the event benefits.“We’re thrilled to offer more time for visitors and locals to take advantage of this incredible program, which has raised over $1.8 million for local charities since 2009,” said Visit Orlando head Casandra Matej, president in a press release.Not all of the original restaurants will be involved but Visit Orlando noted that many of the restaurants are continuing to take part in the promotion. A full list of participating restaurants will be available at Magical Dining's website.