Monday, July 26, 2021

Visit Orlando's Magic Dining celebrates 16th anniversary with more discount offers

Magic Dining is back in 2021, bringing affordable eats from some of Orlando's most beloved restaurants.

Visit Orlando's annual culinary celebration is coming back from Aug. 27 to Oct. 3 with a longer list of participating venues to celebrate their 16th year of providing Orlandoans with access to the most most popular restaurants for an affordable price.



The Ravenous Pig, The Melting Pot, JALEO at Disney Springs, and 77 more restaurants will participate in the event, offering up three-course meals for just $37 per person.

Offers vary from vegan to gluten-free courses on to steak and seafood. The menu, brought by a mix of new and known restaurants in the area, will update throughout the year.

This year, hotel and resorts offers will also be available to visitors providing up to 40% discount and money vouchers so they can go on a little vacation while never leaving the city.

Visitors are encouraged to make reservations and check back on the list of restaurants to find their perfect match to enjoy that family dinner or dinner date that they have been craving. If you don't want to wait until the end of August to get chowing, Orlando Weekly's own Bite30 is entering its final week.

Bon Appetit!
¡Buen provecho!

Desfrute de sua refeição!

Eat up.

