J Balvin announces Orlando headlining show in 2022

Latin music megastar J Balvin on Friday announced a return to Orlando's Amway Center in 2022.The singer will bring his tour supporting new albumto the City Beautiful on May 14, 2022, as part of an extensive U.S. tour. There are just two other Florida (Miami and Fort Myers) shows on this trek. Balvin last played Orlando — also at the Amway Center — in 2019.is Balvin's fifth album and was released Friday, Sept. 10 ().“The album was made thinking about myself and what I like to do,” said Balvin to Billboard of the 24-song album. “When I realized I didn’t have to box myself into a concept, like I did with, I said, ‘The concept is me.'"If you simply can't wait, you can get a taste of the J Balvin experience when he takes the stage for a brief performance as part of the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Amway Center.Tickets for the 2022 date go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 through the Amway Center and Ticketmaster.