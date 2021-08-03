Amway Center to host iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Orlando this fall

click image Photo courtesy Prince Royce/Facebook

Prince Royce

Orlando's Amway Center on Monday was confirmed as the hosting site for the 8th annual iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in October and the lineup of performers is stellar.On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Amway Center's stage will be graced by Wisin & Yandel, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, Natti Nataasha, Zion & Lennox, Lunay, Mariah Angeliq and J Balvin.If you don't manage to score a ticket, the show will be broadcast on iveXLive's website and app, as well as various iHeartRadio stations, website and app.“After a wonderful virtual event in 2020, we are excited to return in person at the Amway Center with a truly impressive lineup," said Enrique Santos, iHeartLatino president, in a press statement.Tickets for iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. and are set to go for $40-$195.