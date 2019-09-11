J Balvin brings a mind-blowing production to the Amway Center this week

click to enlarge
Colombian reggaeton sensation J Balvin is steering his “Arcoíris” North American tour straight into the Amway Center this week. Balvin is on a hot streak live, wowing crowds at this year’s Coachella with a mind-blowing production replete with over-the-top, fantastical stage sets and imagery. And if that’s not enough, his Oasis collaborative album with Bad Bunny has been burning up the charts since its release in June. You will dance.
with Lyanno and Eladio Carrion | 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com
| $34-$347
