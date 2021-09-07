Orange County Public Schools offering $3,500 signing bonus for cafeteria workers

click to enlarge Adobe

Orange County Public Schools is offering a signing bonus for people who wish to work in the district's cafeterias. The Food and Nutrition Services department of the OCPS school district is seeking new workers and offering up $3,500 as incentive to take on the new gig.The full $3,500 will be available to anyone who signs on before Oct. 8. It consists of a $2,500 bonus for signing on early atop a $1,000 bonus for signing on before the end of 2021. In their announcement, the district stressed the benefits of the position such as nights, weekends and summers off plus state retirement benefits.“We’re looking for candidates who love working with children and want to have an impact in their lives,” said FNS director Lora Gilbert.The district is looking to hire 150 candidates, starting with a job fair that runs from Wednesday, Sept. 8, to Friday, Sept. 10.The fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily at the OCPS Food and Nutrition Services office. The address is