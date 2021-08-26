Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Bloggytown

AdventHealth reports that Central Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations are waning

Posted By on Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM


AdventHealth offered a rare bit of good news this morning. The Central Florida hospital group said that the Delta surge of coronavirus may be waning in the area.

The number of hospitalizations at AdventHealth has dropped by 300 over the last several days, though it remains over 1,300. Dr. Neil Finkler, the hospital's public face for the coronavirus pandemic, seemed hopeful that they are seeing the beginning of a drop-off from the record highs of the Delta surge.



“We, for the last three days, have seen the number starting to fall with regards to our total number of hospitalizations for COVID. I do believe that we have not only plateaued, but I believe we have peaked,” Finkler shared in a news conference on Facebook. “Three days don’t make a complete trend, but we’re certainly hopeful.”

Related Florida breaks daily record of COVID-19 cases
Florida set a new daily record of COVID-19 cases.
Florida breaks daily record of COVID-19 cases
By NSF
Blogs

The hospital remains on "black status" delaying nearly all non-emergency procedures. However, Finkler shared that they are moving forward with select delayed operations.

The first signs of an ebb in coronavirus cases are welcome. The rise in hospitalizations has put strain on hospital staff across the state, with over 100 hospitals fearing or experiencing shortages this week. The increased demand for liquid oxygen in Central Florida caused the Orlando Utilities Commission to publicly fret over a potential treated water shortage.






Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sanford's Central Florida Zoo to host Asian Lantern Festival this holiday season Read More

  2. AdventHealth morgues at capacity due to COVID-19 deaths Read More

  3. Florida judge overturns Gov. Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban in public schools Read More

  4. Orlando icon Ginger Minj makes the final round of 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars 6' Read More

  5. Photo showing woman lying on floor of Florida COVID-19 antibody clinic goes viral Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation