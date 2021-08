AdventHealth reports that Central Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations are waning

AdventHealth offered a rare bit of good news this morning. The Central Florida hospital group said that the Delta surge of coronavirus may be waning in the area.The number of hospitalizations at AdventHealth has dropped by 300 over the last several days, though it remains over 1,300. Dr. Neil Finkler, the hospital's public face for the coronavirus pandemic, seemed hopeful that they are seeing the beginning of a drop-off from the record highs of the Delta surge.“We, for the last three days, have seen the number starting to fall with regards to our total number of hospitalizations for COVID. I do believe that we have not only plateaued, but I believe we have peaked,” Finkler shared in a news conference on Facebook. “Three days don’t make a complete trend, but we’re certainly hopeful.”The hospital remains on " black status " delaying nearly all non-emergency procedures. However, Finkler shared that they are moving forward with select delayed operations.The first signs of an ebb in coronavirus cases are welcome. The rise in hospitalizations has put strain on hospital staff across the state, with over 100 hospitals fearing or experiencing shortages this week . The increased demand for liquid oxygen in Central Florida caused the Orlando Utilities Commission to publicly fret over a potential treated water shortage