AdventHealth postpones all non-emergency surgery, enters 'black status' with nearly 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Local hospital groups are reeling due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Florida. Citing the uptick in coronavirus cases being handled by the hospital system, AdventHealth updated their operating procedures to "black status" under which all non-emergency surgeries are indefinitely postponed.In a statement shared with Orlando Weekly, AdventHealth noted that they were seeing well beyond their former January peak of coronavirus hospitalizations. However, they said that the trend appears to be decelerating. In the meanwhile, they need to focus resources on treatment and containment of those effected by the virus in Central Florida.“Cases continue to rise sharply with no sign that the surge is beginning to decelerate,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “This important step will help us create more resources for our clinical teams, and ensure that we can continue to care for our community.”Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis mocked CDC's recommendation that people wear masks to stall the spread of COVID-19. This morning, he held a news conference in Cape Coral where he doubled down on his promises to stop any mandates aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.