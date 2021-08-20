Orlando declares water shortage due to pandemic

click to enlarge Via Downtown Orlando/ Instagram

"A regional shortage of liquid oxygen linked to the surge of COVID-19 inpatient treatments is impacting OUC’s treated water supplies. To reduce demand for liquid oxygen, OUC is asking water customers to immediately limit irrigating their lawns and landscapes," the water utility shared in a statement. "If OUC’s liquid oxygen supplies continue to be depleted and water usage isn’t reduced, water quality may be impacted. But, we believe that will not happen if everyone does their part to conserve water."

The city of Orlando has declared a water shortage and, oddly enough, it's due to COVID-19.At a press conference on Friday, Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Orlando Utilities Commission shared that their supply of liquid oxygen used to treat the city's water is expected to be lower than usual. OUC shared that they might receive less than half of their typical 10 tanker per week supply due to a shortage. That lack of supply is due to the increase in demand for oxygen to treat hospitalized patients suffering from coronavirus complications.To combat the expected treated water shortage, OUC is asking residents to limit their use of for irrigation of lawns.OUC noted that 40% of the area's treated water supply is used in the irrigation of landscaping and lawns.